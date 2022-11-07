Glynn County voters who haven’t already mailed in their ballots or showed up to the polls during the early voting period have a final opportunity to vote Tuesday in person.
There are plenty of state and local races, a SPLOST referendum and several state referendums on the ballot that elections officials encourage voters to research before showing up to the polls.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose 1st District includes Glynn and surrounding counties, will face Democrat Wade Herring.
Democrat Richard Ingalls will face Republican Thomas “Bo” Clark for the at-large Post 1 Glynn County Commission seat currently held by David O’Quinn, who did not seek another term.
Incumbent Republican Wayne Neal is unopposed for the District 3 county commission seat. No Democrat qualified to run against him in the general election.
Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey qualified as a Democrat for the District 4 seat and will face Republican David Sweat for the right to claim the office held by Republican Bill Brunson. Brunson is stepping down at the end of the year.
Two candidates, Clayton B. Watson and Lance Sabbe, will face each other in the nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission election.
The Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner race will feature four nonpartisan candidates: F. Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne, Glenn Cook and John Hodor Jr.
Rachael J. Thompson will face Hank B. Yeargan Jr. for the District 4 school board seat.
Voters also have a Local Option Sales Tax referendum to consider, along with two state constitutional amendments and two referendum questions.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.