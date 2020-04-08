The Coronavirus Aid Relief & Economic Security Act isn’t off to a smooth start, but the kinks will be worked out quickly.
That was the assessment of the CARES Act by Wayne Johnson, chairman of the Golden Isles Development Authority, at Tuesday’s meeting, held via teleconference.
The federal program created to help small businesses and their employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak didn’t exist a week ago, Johnson said. Now, millions of small businesses are submitting applications in a short time period, overwhelming those processing the requests.
“The start has been a little clunky, to say the least,” he said. “The aid is coming (but) not as fast as small businesses would like.”
Ryan Moore, authority president, explained a challenge facing local banks that will be accepting the applications.
“There are some 4,000 businesses in Glynn County and the majority of them are small,” he said.
The development authority is available to help guide small businesses and simplify the application process.
Moore and his staff are working from home, but they are still available through regular phone and email messages.
While the most noticeable impact has been to the service industry, the health scare is starting to affect local industries.
“Now, we’re starting to see the effect of a decreased demand,” he said. “We’re starting to see the effects of people staying home.”
Gulfstream has closed two facilities in Savannah but the one in the Golden Isles remains open, Moore said.
Christy Jordan, an authority board member and chief operating officer and general counsel for the Southeast Georgia Health System, discussed the local response to the ongoing health crisis.
The hospital in Brunswick has doubled its intensive care capacity in preparation for more cases. There are currently two coronavirus patients hospitalized in Brunswick and two in Camden County, she said.
The health system is waiting on the results for another 23 patients. About half the patients undergoing testing or treatment for coronavirus are not Georgia residents, Jordan said.
When asked where the out-of-state residents were from, Jordan said recent cases are from New York, Virginia and Florida.
“It has not been consistent,” she said.
Jordan expressed confidence the health system will be able to handle and influx of patients if everyone continues to follow advisories designed to slow the spread of the virus.
“Right now, we’re in about as good of a position as we can be,” she said.
Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson expressed concerns about the governor’s order to reopen the state’s beaches.
“We’re hoping and praying the beaches won’t be a catalyst,” he said. “We’re just trying to adhere to the governor’s orders.”
Brunson praised the health care workers who are working to slow the spread of coronavirus and treat the people afflicted with it.
“Those folks need to be in our thoughts and prayers every day,” he said. “They are our front line.”