City authorities received little warning about an oversized load that traveled at a snail’s pace down Gloucester Street on Monday morning, and regular motorists even less so.
According to Georgia Power Area Manager Dialo Cartwright, the utility provided assistance in the journey from the Port of Brunswick through the city’s downtown.
The cylinder was part of a larger assembly called a through-air drying system headed to a paper mill near Macon, he said.
It is the third such piece of equipment to pass through Brunswick.
A Georgia Power crew was part of the convoy that included a Georgia State Patrol escort and a good number of pilot vehicles to herald the over-sized load’s approach.
The Georgia Department of Transportation approved the route for the oversized load and provided GSP escorts to make sure it didn’t damage any infrastructure due to its size and weight, said GDOT Spokesperson Jill Nagel.
The City of Brunswick received notice just a few hours before the large cylinders left the Port of Brunswick, which city engineer Garrow Alberson said raised some concerns about the ability of emergency services to quickly adapt to the blockage. Ultimately, it caused no major problems for the city.