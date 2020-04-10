Operation Bed Spread’s usual work is to provide clean beds for families.
The intent of their mission is to improve the quality of life for children. Operation Bed Spread has delivered more than 1,000 beds to children in Southeast Georgia since its founding in 2012.
The nonprofit will launch an additional effort this weekend to help local children in another way. To support the at-home learning of Glynn County’s students during the COVID-19 outbreak, Operation Bed Spread will begin Saturday collecting laptops to donate to Glynn County Schools, whose staff will then distribute the computers to students who need one.
The nonprofit will host a collection drive Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office, 50 Aviator Plaza on St. Simons. Community members are encouraged to bring their old laptops, which will be wiped clean of data and refurbished for students’ use.
“I just feel like we need to try to help as many kids as we can,” said Rees Carroll, founder of Operation Bed Spread. “These kids that don’t have computers at home, what are they doing? I think it’s a really just cause.”
The drive is called “Laptops for Learning.” Any laptop or all-in-one desktop that was built in 2009 or later and has a working screen, keyboard, track-pad and a charger qualifies. The software or operating system on the device does not have to work.
Operation Bed Spread plans to install a fast, modern operating system on the machines.
“In most households there’s usually old laptops laying around, and people don’t know what to do with them because they have personal data on them and don’t want to throw it away because they’re concerned about privacy,” said Toby Eisentrager, a supporter of Operation Bed Spread who proposed the idea for the laptop drive. “… It’s a somewhat free way for a person to do something good.”
Students in Glynn County have been distance learning since schools closed March 16. An executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp has closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Social workers with the school system will determine what schools most need the donated laptops.
Those who do not have old laptops but who would like to support the “Laptops for Learning” drive through a monetary donation can do so online at operationbed.org/laptop.
Checks can also be made out to “Operation Bed Spread – Laptop” and mailed to 1700 Frederica Road, Suite 101-218 on St. Simons.
Operation Bed Spread will need funds to purchase parts like hard drives as well as cleaning products, masks and gloves to safely clean the machines.