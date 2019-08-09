Parents driving their children to Glynn Middle School may want to leave a few minutes early for the next three or four weeks.
A road and drainage improvement project on Lanier Boulevard near the school entrance was scheduled for completion by the beginning of the school year, until workers discovered the 36-inch storm drains either had collapsed or were filled with mud.
A fresh coat of asphalt was laid on Wednesday up to the school entrance, which will make the ride smoother for motorists. The road improvements are part of a plan to repave about 10 miles of streets and roads in Brunswick.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said the road was milled before the end of the school year in May to improve the time it would take to complete the project. He said the additional work could have been completed before the start of the school year until workers discovered underground gas lines have to be moved before the project can continue.
“The storm pipes were much worse than we thought,” he said. “We had no choice but to repair the pipes.”
After the gas lines are moved, repairs to the storm lines will force a road closure for several days, he said.
Motorists are asked to take 4th Street to the school and leave heading north to Gloucester Street as a way to improve traffic flow until the work is completed. Alberson said he expects minimal impacts for vehicles.
The work will have no impact on school buses coming or going, he said.
Alberson said he is aware of the complaints likely to come to his office, and he apologized for not completing the project before the start of the school year.
“We understand the inconvenience,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to bring it back to normal.”