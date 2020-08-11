In the 115 years Lang Building Supply has operated in Brunswick, the family-owned business lasting four generations has learned a lot about customer service.
There is little employee turnover at the business, and all employees are trained to understand the demands and expectations of their customers, earning the company many accolades.
Locally, the business was recognized as the 2019 small business of the year by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the 2020 Golden Isles Development Authority storytelling marketing award.
Now, Lang Building Supply has moved to the national stage, being named 2020 Dealer of the Year from LBM Journal.
Blase Grady, president and CEO of the company, said the recognition from the national trade journal was earned through a trained staff and quality products.
“They’re all excited,” Grady said. “It’s a positive thing for us to stand out across the county as the dealer of the year.”
Grady took over management of the business five years ago, replacing Hubert Lang III after he retired. Grady said he added new technology, a marketing plan and a more aggressive business style.
“I got a diamond in the rough,” he said. “They made it though a depression and recessions. Obviously, the Langs did something right.”
With the help of increased housing starts, the amount of revenue and profit has nearly doubled under Grady’s leadership.
“I know most of my customers,” he said. “We have to be different than the big box stores. Our knowledge of the products is higher than the chains.”
The majority of the customers are builders and professional remodelers, but a large number of homeowners also shop for products, including replacement windows and doors.
Grady said one surprise with the market is how busy it’s been since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I had plans on how we were going to manage the business during this,” he said.
Instead of laying off employees like he anticipated, Grady has had to hire two more, for a total of 27 employees, because of more people doing home improvement projects.
“I have very high expectations for myself and all employees,” he said. “I want all the staff from the salesman, order puller and delivery drivers to be committed to be the best on every order, every delivery, every customer.”
To be selected as best among an estimated 34,000 building supply businesses in the nation is gratifying, Grady said.
“It raises my expectations and our employee expectations that we’re that good,” he said. “We have to live up to that reputation.”