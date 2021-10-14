Motorists may want to avoid traveling on Frederica Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.
A shoulder widening will be done on Frederica Road between Lawrence and Stevens roads. There will be one lane open during the work, with flagmen directing traffic.
Then, on Monday, shoulder widening operations will take place on the westbound lanes on Kings Way between Sea Island and Frederica roads between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The eastbound lane of Kings Way toward the Village area will be closed to traffic during paving operations.
Due to the closure, traffic leaving St. Simons Island via Kings Way will need to detour north onto Frederica Road and then west on Demere Road to reach the Torras Causeway.
Traffic coming onto St. Island via the Kings Way eastbound lane will not be impacted. Signage and message boards will be placed on southbound Frederica Road and Kings Way westbound near the roundabout, alerting motorist of the detour.
Access will be restricted during the work and delays should be expected.
Motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the construction areas, if possible.
Call the Glynn County Public Works Department at 912-554-7746 for more information.