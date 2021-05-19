Fresh squash will be on the menu for local charities in coming weeks.
Squash, as well as peppers and tomatoes, are being grown by Job Corps students enrolled in the landscaping curriculum. When the crops are harvested, they are distributed to a senior center in Brunswick and several food banks.
Mel Gaines, director of the Brunswick Job Corps Center, said the landscaping program encompasses hands on and academics. Many of the students earn a high school diploma while they are enrolled in the program.
Students, at least during normal times, are out in the community participating in a variety of projects. Landscaping students take their skills into the community to make improvements to local charities, Gaines said.
“We do a lot more than grow crops,” he said.
Students learn to operate heavy equipment, use math skills to measure and cut wood for boxes to grow plants, and even learn golf course maintenance.
Graduates of the program have a diverse skill set that most people don’t have at their age, Gaines said. Participants in the program range in age from 16 to 24.
Kevin Brandon, the landscape program instructor, said students built their own raised wood bed, added the correct mix of soil and planted their crops, which they will tend until harvest. He said most of the students enrolled in the landscaping program are from inner cities, with no landscaping experience.
“They not only learn, they get credit on their training achievement record,” Brandon said. “There is a lot of math — real math.”
Evan Vilme, 19, of Atlanta, said he is working toward earning a high school diploma while planning for a career after graduation.
“I plan on owning my own landscaping business,” he said.
Gaines said the center has a good record helping graduates find a job and even offers classes for those who want to be their own bosses.
“We do have a pretty comprehensive placement program here,” he said.
Damien Wiley, of Marietta, has earned his high school diploma and gotten his driver’s license since enrolling in the program. He is scheduled to graduate in August. He, too, wants to be his own boss.
“I plan to open my own business,” he said. “I’ll probably do a lot of things.”
Gaines said the pandemic has greatly curtailed enrollment at the center.
When at capacity, enrollment is 315 students. Currently, there are 44 students at the center. Other courses include construction, heating and cooling, electrical, painting, security and a variety of medical career paths.
Roosevelt Harris, the center’s business liaison coordinator, said the students enrolled in the landscaping classes are motivated.
“These young men have a strong desire to work,” he said. “A lot of these students just need a chance. They are intelligent young men and women.”