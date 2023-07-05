The St. Simons Land Trust (SSLT) will finalize the acquisition of a 10-acre property on Thursday.
The forested area provides visitors with a quarter-mile paved pathway named Southeast Georgia Health System Fitness Trial that is located on Arthur J. Moore Drive.
At the south end of the island, the “Gateway” property is contiguous with Gascoigne Bluff Park, extends east along Demere Road and heads north along Sea Island Road, according to a press release. The area is south of Arthur J. Moore Drive and the St. Simons Immediate Care Center on Wellness Way.
The name “Gateway” was given because of its neighboring westbound access lanes of the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Around $200,000 from the Pennies for Preservation campaign helped make attainment of the property possible. Additional funds flowed from SSLT’s Canopy Campaign Phase II, which was last year’s $5.5 million capital campaign and this year’s Bequest Funds.
In the Pennies for Preservation campaign, business partners can offer customers the opportunity to voluntarily donate 1% of their total charge or a certain dollar amount. Companies can also donate 1% of their proceeds or services to the cause.
“It truly is pennies, but those have added up so much over the years,” said Emily Ellison, executive director of SSLT.
Since its creation in 2017, around $750,000 has been raised in an effort to preserve and protect natural land, trails and wildlife on St. Simons Island. Around $500,000 of the contributions helped secure nearly 70 acres on the north end of St. Simons Island in 2022, the release said.
Ellison said it is rare to have a sizable tract of land on the south end of St. Simons Island. Kings Way Tract, which is just over 3 acres, was acquired in 2020 and was the last time the nonprofit obtained a south-end area, she said.
Along with preserving habitats, Ellison said green spaces and natural areas are important to improving the overall health and wellbeing of a community.
“If we destroy the very things that all of us have loved about St. Simons, then it’s no longer the same place,” Ellison said. “It really behooves all of us to work together in smart development.”
More information about the St. Simons Land Trust can be found at sslt.org.