The bulldozers are rarely far behind when people start throwing money around in the name of land on St. Simons Island.
But Tuesday’s spending frenzy marked a positive gain for those who wish to see more of the island preserved in a natural state.
As the final seconds ticked toward midnight on the day now recognized nationwide as Giving Tuesday, generous donors had contributed some $100,000 to the St. Simons Land Trust. That figure doubled the goal the trust had initially established for this charitable day, said St. Simons Land Trust Executive Director Emily Ellison.
“And it was certainly the most successful Giving Tuesday we’ve ever had,” Ellison told The News. “We’re really thrilled and truly grateful to the community for being so supportive of us.”
Checks from the fund-raising initiative were still arriving Thursday to the nonprofit St. Simons Land Trust’s headquarters on Frederica Road, so the final amount is likely to be higher still, she said.
The trust’s Giving Tuesday was off to a good start early. But things took off with two challenges from anonymous longtime supporters of the organization’s mission to acquire land on St. Simons Island for the sole purpose of preservation. Giving Tuesday started in 2012 as a nationwide call to spend charitably on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday’s annual shopping bacchanalia that is Black Friday.
The folks at St. Simons Land Trust have used it as a call to conserve since 2018, Ellison said. They started out on this Tuesday with a goal of raising $50,000.
Then a regular supporter called with the offer of a matching gift of $25,000. All fellow donors had to do was collectively pony up a matching amount and the anonymous supporter would submit the 25 grand.
Presto.
“People love a challenge,” Ellison said. “And they donated, knowing their gifts would be doubled, dollar for dollar. We got to the $50,000 thousand fairly quickly.”
Enter another regular supporter. This time the offer was $10,000, on the condition that other donors could match that amount by midnight Tuesday.
Done.
All total more than 80 people made donations toward the effort of matching the two big donors, Ellison said.
“So many gifts came in to match those challenges,” she said said. “So it was a busy day, and a great day.”
Since its inception in 2000, the St. Simons Land Trust has managed to acquire nearly 1,200 acres for public conservation. Notable among these tracts are the oak-draped Old Stables lot at the corner of Frederica Road and Sea Island; the marsh view from John Gilbert Nature Trail off of Frederica Road; the Guale Preserve nature park on Lawrence Road; the land trust’s headquarters on Frederica Road; and the Cannon’s Point preserve, which is held jointly with the Nature Conservancy.
By purchasing land to spare it from the bulldozer’s tracks and to preserve land for public enjoyment, the St. Simons Land Trust allows conservationist-minded islanders to put their money where the hearts are.
Tickets went on sale this week for its big annual fundraiser, the St. Simons Land Trust Oyster Road, set next year for Jan. 21 at Gascoigne Bluff Park.
For more information about the land trust, go to www.sslt.org.
“It’s really interesting to think about what things would be like if 20 years ago they had not started this organizations and these properties had been developed,” Ellison said. “They wanted a gas station at one place, and another was going to be a Dollar General. But we have preserved a significant amount of land with the wonderful support of this community.”