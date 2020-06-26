St. Simons Land Trust announced this week the sale of a nearly-20 acre tract of land that will expand the footprint of Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island.
The sale is the result of a nearly 15-year partnership between the Land Trust and the national park. In 2007, Land Trust staff approached Fort Frederica’s leadership about purchasing the parcel of land owned by the Sea Island Company on the northern boundary of the national monument.
The proposal intended for the Land Trust to acquire and hold the property until legislation was passed in the U.S. Congress and signed into law by the president allowing the National Park Service to purchase the property from the Land Trust.
President Donald Trump signed in March of 2019 the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which allowed the National Park Service to acquire the land, called the Northern Marsh Tract. The sale was completed in February.
That piece of land, which is culturally and environmentally significant, is now officially part of Fort Frederica National Monument.
“This fits perfectly with the Land Trust’s mission to preserve and protect the island’s natural and scenic characteristics and to protect quality of life for current and future generations,” said Emily Ellison, executive director of the St. Simons Land Trust.
“This is especially true since the upland part of the property contained 35 residential lot entitlements. Half of these lots fronted the adjacent marsh, and nearly all the home sites would have been visible from the public areas of the Fort Frederica National Monument. An important view shed would have been destroyed if the land had been developed.”
The historic significance of the property, which was originally within the geographic boundary of the 18th century fort, would have been destroyed or compromised, she said.
Ellison had a long list of people to thank for the completion of this endeavor, including U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and his staff.
“This is wonderful news,” Carter said. “I am thrilled this project is finally across the finish line. I have been working on this project since I was elected to Congress, and Congressman Jack Kingston worked on it even before me. This legislation will preserve the history and legacy of this landmark for Georgians and visitors for many generations to come. I thank the St. Simons Land Trust and all who worked diligently for years to make this possible.”
COVID-19 has delayed celebrations for the transfer of property, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the fall.
The Northern Marsh Tract consists of 20.852 acres of upland and marsh located off West Point Drive.
“Thanks to the St. Simons Land Trust, this property was saved from development and will now become a place where visitors from all over the world will be able to enjoy the natural beauty and learn the history lessons of Saint Simons Island,” says Gary Ingram, superintendent of Fort Frederica National Monument and Cumberland Island National Seashore.
A little more than 10 acres of the tract are covered in upland live oak and pine flatwoods. The remaining acres are highly functional tidal marsh influenced by the Frederica River.
“The garden plot for those living on the fort and in the colonial settlement during the 1700s was situated on the upland section of the Northern Marsh Tract, and there is evidence of Native American occupation on the site as well,” Ellison said. “The National Park Service is going to ensure that there is interpretive signage along the extensive trail system that is being created on the property.”
Further archaeological research will also take place on the site.
“What a wonderful educational gift this will be for all residents and visitors, especially children who live on the island and those who are visiting St. Simons with their families,” Ellison said. “It is one more important feature in the historic corridor on the northwest part of the island that includes the Fort and Christ Church Frederica. It is almost impossible to understate the amount of history on Georgia’s barrier islands, and this is part of that history that will be forever protected.”