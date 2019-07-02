The St. Simons Land Trust selected Ben Slade, its former executive director, to serve as an interim director while it looks for a replacement for the recently-departed David Pope.
Slade is a founding member of the land trust. He served on the board of directors from 1997 to 2006, coming back to take over as executive director in 2011. He announced his retirement as executive director in April 2016 and was replaced by Pope in October of that year.
He stepped in as interim director officially on Monday.
“It certainly made sense, since he has such a history with the organization and such passion for land conservation,” said Emily Ellison, development and communications director for the land trust. “He was the founding board chairman, and he served as executive director from 2011 to 2016. In addition, Ben is a lifelong resident of coastal Georgia, and protecting and preserving St. Simons is at his heart and soul.”
Slade was named Conservationist of the Year by the Georgia Conservancy, according to a news release, after the successful 2013 fundraising campaign for Cannon’s Point Preserve.
“The board and I are so pleased and grateful that Ben has agreed to serve as interim executive director, allowing the land trust to continue to focus on its valuable work,” land trust board chairman Scott McQuade said in the news release.
Slade also oversaw the beginning of the multi-phase Guale Preserve parkland acquisition and the implementation of the Greenprint Trail Plan in 2015, under which St. Simons Island’s trail system and public green spaces were expanded.
“I’m enjoying it. The first day has been a lot of fun,” Slade said Monday. “As I’ve said many times before as executive director, it’s been the best job I’ve had ... We’ve got a great group at the land trust. Dedicated, eager and pleasant to be around.”
Among his first actions as interim director was a meeting with land trust leadership to set priorities.
“The management and operations of Guale Preserve are a top priority,” Slade said. “Obviously, there are numerous parts to that, but I’m as motivated as ever.”
Among those parts are the residents of the adjacent neighborhood, German Village, Slade said. Residents opposed the land trust’s designation of Village Drive as the means to access the waterfront section of the park.
Second on that list is closing out a transaction with the National Park Service.
The land trust purchased land adjacent to Fort Frederica National Historic Site in 2008 that was almost developed.
Once the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill to expand the borders of Fort Frederica to include that parcel, it simply became a matter of deciding on the price of the land, he explained.
In the long term, however, Slade said he has no plans to pursue his old job.
“I’m not interested in becoming the permanent director,” he said. “I’m strictly fulfilling in the interim.”
Pope, an attorney dealing with environmental issues and preservation, left the land trust last month following the dispute with German Village residents over the use of Village Drive to access a section of Guale Preserve.
McQuade said Pope left for personal reasons.
The board established a search committee and plans to recruit a new director within the next several months, the release stated.