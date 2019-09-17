In a letter to the Glynn County Commission, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources backs a St. Simons Land Trust concept plan to run a new road off Village Drive to Guale Preserve.
“Our goals, following the directives of the county commission, have been to determine if there is a way to reach the Guale waterfront that did not violate the conservation easement held by DNR and that would be a compromise solution for all concerned,” Ben Slade, interim director of the land trust, said in a statement provided on Monday.
Guale Preserve is the land trust’s latest public park, a 258-acre property on St. Simons Island’s north end, just off Lawrence Road. Billed as a perpetual preserve for a chunk of the Georgia coast’s maritime forest, the land trust closed on the third and final tract in August 2018.
The trust paid roughly $11 million for the entire property, with $3 million in assistance from a federal grant.
That wasn’t the end of the story, however. For the last few years, residents of the adjacent German Village neighborhood — represented by the Village Bluff Property Owners’ Association — have been fighting the land trust’s plans to use the residential subdivision as the sole means to access a waterfront portion of the park.
At the center of the issue is Village Drive, the neighborhood’s main road and its only entrance and exit.
The land trust contends the road is public, and that anyone has a right to use it. Traffic to that section of the park will be limited by the relatively low parking capacity.
When a planned boat ramp does open, former land trust director David Pope said in a past interview with The News that the trust would take measures to make sure boat trailer traffic is not burdensome on the road. While he gave some examples, he didn’t commit to one method in particular.
The road was not designed to handle the kind of traffic the park will attract, land trust residents and representatives have said. It’s not built to withstand the weight, and it’s too narrow at more than one point for two cars to pass each other, they say.
In addition, residents fear for the safety of the children who live along the road, and how increased traffic could impact families in the neighborhood.
At a public meeting, representatives of the Village Bluff POA also claimed the land trust could connect existing roads on the property to the waterfront area because the waterfront had once been connected to the on-site road network.
Pope disagreed at the same meeting, saying a conservation easement held by the DNR prevents the land trust from doing so.
When the county approved an infrastructure-only building permit allowing the land trust to grade some dirt parking spaces and build a storage shed — which was intended to serve as a trailhead shelter for a nature trail — the Village Bluff POA appealed the decision.
The county Board of Zoning Appeals upheld the building permit approval but restricted use of the road: park traffic was not allowed on Village Drive.
When the Glynn County Commission overturned the decision, the Village Bluff POA took legal action.
In August, the property owner’s association and German Village resident Susan Blount filed a lawsuit over the decision and challenged an easement over a stretch of dirt road connecting Village Drive to Guale Preserve.
According to court filings, an error in Village Drive’s placement means the road is 90 to 110 feet north of where the county’s easement is. Because of that, a dirt road connecting to Guale Preserve is actually on Blount’s property. As such, any unauthorized use is illegal, the plaintiffs allege.
That lawsuit is still ongoing.
While the land trust is not involved in the court case, employees have said that surveyors retained by the trust dispute the claim that Village Drive is in the wrong location.
Additionally, the Surveying and Mapping Society of Georgia examined the survey purporting to show that Village Drive is off-center and found it lacking.
In an apparent effort to get around the issue entirely, the land trust proposed paving a new road south from Village Drive, about halfway between Lawrence Road and the stretch of dirt road leading to Guale Preserve.
While German Village currently consists of two roads, much more is shown on the neighborhood’s subdivision plat. The land trust proposes to pave two platted roads — called Oak Drive and Creek Drive in land trust documents — for use in accessing Guale Preserve.
Neither road currently exists. Trees would have to be cleared and the earth graded to make way for new roads.
Many of the details are still up in the air. A full-on road may not be necessary when a simple driveway may suffice, said land trust Communications and Development Director Emily Ellison.
In an email Monday, Ellison said the land trust is still considering how to go about building the road, and plans to meet with county staff members to talk about it.
The DNR supported the plan in a letter from Wildlife Resources Division Director Rusty Garrison to the Glynn County Commission.
In the email, Ellison said the land trust genuinely wants to work with all involved and that the letter was sent to the commission in response to statements made at its July 18 meeting. In other words, the land trust wanted to show the commission that this is the best option available.
“Thousands of dollars and countless (hours) have been spent to design an alternate proposal based on the professional advice of many,” Ellison said in the email.
“The thoroughly researched proposed route only utilizes a short section of Village Drive for boat traffic,” the letter reads. “This section is at the widest section of this public road and has a 70-foot right of way. This proposed compromise does not cause damage to the habitat, wetlands, other environmental features and would not violate the perpetual easement held by DNR on Guale Preserve.”
According to Wes Robinson, DNR director public affairs, the department’s only stake comes from the conservation easement over the property and a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — awarded through the DNR — that was used to help the land trust cover the cost of purchasing the property.
“The land was acquired with a federal grant. (Plans for the road) can’t violate that grant and it can’t violate the conservation easement, and the plan we saw is in compliance with those things,” Robinson said.
The DNR is aware of existing roads on the property, Robinson said. Despite claims to the contrary, he said the land trust can’t connect any of those roads to the waterfront area.
“None of those roads provide access to the dock. Connecting those roads to the dock would have to go through the wetlands and that would violate the conditions of the grant,” Robinson said.
While the land trust and the DNR believe the county already owns the land, county officials aren’t so sure.
“The land trust hasn’t come to Glynn County with a formal request to put a road there, so I haven’t wasted a whole lot of time with it,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “If a formal request comes through the front door, we’d have to have the attorneys look through the records to see if it was deeded and if it was dedicated to the county for a road eventually.”
That’s where the issue sits at present, he said. But at this point, the county has not been asked to approve of anything.
Because that formal request hasn’t reached the commission, Browning said he’s reluctant to ask county staff members to do any of the preliminary legwork on it.
“And it may never even come to us,” Browning said.
If, or when, the request does turn up, he explained that a lot has to be considered. Surveys will need to be done, plans drawn up and money allocated.
“I doubt we’ve even got the money if we wanted to build a road back there. That could end up costing a lot,” Browning said.
Should the land trust offer to build the road itself, the commission would have to consider precedents. As far as he’s aware, a private group hasn’t paved a road in the county’s right of way before.
Whatever happens, he said the public — including German Village residents — would be given a chance to weigh in.
“If that did come up, we would want to do some town halls to get some feedback from the community,” Browning said. “If they want to come to us and propose a new road, we’ll listen. If the people who live there want to oppose it, we’ll listen.”