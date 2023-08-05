The St. Simons Land Trust hosted a presentation, book signing and reception with Janisse Ray from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The presentation highlighted her latest book, “Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans.”
The book contains a collection of essays that highlight her experiences in nature and her encounters with declining habitats and biodiversity. Reading parts of the book, she shared images of exploring the wilderness.
Along with others books, Ray has written “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood” and “Drifting into Darien: A Personal and Natural History of the Altamaha River.”
Ray said her books use storytelling to share a larger message about the consequences of climate change.
“We are at the point where we understand that the scientists were right and that the industry leaders who negated it (and) the politicians who negated it were wrong,” Ray said. “We are seeing climate change with our own eyes.”
During the presentation, Ray shared her experiences traveling to the Grand Canyon and Costa Rica, but she said the beauty of South Georgia is equal.
“I think a big disservice was done to us growing up that nobody told us that we live on the most beautiful coastline in the entire world,” Ray said during the presentation.
She said appreciating natural beauty starts by learning the names of places, plants and animals.
“You just have to train yourself to look around where you are and see what’s iconic for where you are,” Ray said.
Raleigh Kitchen, spokesperson for St. Simons Land Trust, said she was first introduced to Ray’s books in an ecology class at the University of Georgia. She said Janisse captivates through vivid descriptions of land, water and wildlife.
“The way that she speaks about — which is then the way she writes about — wildlife, nature and the environment, it speaks to my soul,” Kitchen said.
Like many of the guests, Jan Yoder said Ray’s teachings inspire her to take an individual stand on the environment and to think before acting.
“I like that she writes just as though she’s talking to me. It’s like we’re sitting down and having a conversation,” Yoder said. “It makes me think about things that I never thought about before.”
Also in the audience, Melanie Barger said she has read three of Ray’s books. She said her first book, “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood,” really resonated with the way she wanted to teach her children to explore the world around them.
Barger said there is a lack of appreciation for nature today. She said she saw this firsthand when a couple was pushing their baby in a stroller on a morning walk.
“I thought, ‘Oh, that’s so sweet. I wonder what they’re going to see on their little stroll around the neighborhood because there’s a lot you can see, and then I noticed that little baby, (at) 9 months old, had a screen in front of him. … That’s the whole world. It just ends right there when there’s just so much out there,” Barger said.
When discussing climate change, Ray said the first step is to press for policy change, and the second is to become personally resilient.
