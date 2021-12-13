Once the site of a proposed 121-lot subdivision, 39 acres of the 68-acre Sinclair Tract is now in the hands of the St. Simons Land Trust and slated for preservation.
The purchase was part of the second phase of the land trust’s Canopy Campaign, which sought to raise funds to cover the cost of the Sinclair Tract and another 111 acres in three tracts collectively known as the Oatland-Hasell property.
After a good bit of haggling and assistance from donors, the land trust inked a $2.4 million deal for the Sinclair Tract. The deal comes just after the St. Simons Island-based conservation group signed deals for the north and south Oatland-Hasell tracts — $1.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively — and are nearing a deal for the middle tract, the largest of the three, at around $2.38 million.
“I personally never thought we’d be able to buy (the Sinclair Tract) because it was such a high price. Even if we could have afforded it, it would not have been a good use of funds,” said Emily Ellison, executive director of the land trust.
The Oatland-Hasell tracts can be found just south of Cannon’s Point Preserve, and will eventually be connected to the preserve via walking trails.
Plans for Sinclair are still a long way off, but Ellison said the organization hopes to create a trail network on that tract as well. A freshwater lake in the middle of the property would make a great fishing spot, she said, and a huge number of birds call the wood there home.
Both have been a part of the land trust’s wish list for a long time, Ellison said.
“All scored very high on our stewardship committee’s land evaluation matrix, especially the middle Oatland-Hasell tract and the Sinclair property,” she said. “The Sinclair tract includes a nearly 10-acre freshwater lake that is surrounded by important habitat and is really like nothing else in the Trust’s portfolio. Together, these tracts are extremely important because they are among the last of the large, undeveloped, available parcels of land on the island.”
Aside from preserving the ecology of the area, both properties also have some historical and cultural significance to the island.
“The three parcels that are adjacent to Cannon’s Point were once part of the Oatland Plantation, and there is cultural significance to those properties as well as the environmental values of their maritime forests and their position along the marsh,” Ellison said. “The Sinclair tract is also part of the once larger Sinclair Plantation that extended to Oatland. Pieces of these two largely undisturbed properties have long been owned by the Bruce family and others.”
Between the two properties, the land trust also estimates it is preventing over 180 homes from being built, thereby reducing the future population density of the island. Combined with Cannon’s Point Preserve and Guale Preserve, Ellison said she estimates over 1,000 homes could have been built on properties preserved by the land trust on the island’s north end.
Money raised during the Canopy Campaign allowed the land trust to buy the Sinclair Tract outright, while the north and south Oatland-Hasell tracts are being financed and should be paid off no later than 2024. Currently, the land trust is working to raise the money to buy the middle Oatland tract in full as well.
Sinclair is located on the eastern side of Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island’s north end, less than a mile north of another recent land trust acquisition, Guale Preserve.
In 2017, the land’s former owner, SLF IV – GA Sinclair, LLC, made an unsuccessful bid to get a 245-lot subdivision plat approved by Glynn County. The Islands Planning Commission in a split 4-3 denied the subdivision application at the time. That number dropped to 121 lots once the developer found that half the property was under a conservation easement.
However, that leaner application failed to gain IPC approval as well, and the developer took the matter to court. A Glynn County Superior Court judge took the IPC’s side, and the SLF IV – GA Sinclair appealed the decision.
It withdrew the lawsuit, however, after Glynn County Commissioners voted in 2018 to strip the IPC and its counterpart, the Mainland Planning Commission, of the authority to approve or deny preliminary subdivision plats, placing that responsibility in the hands of the county Community Development Department. Leadership in the department exercised that new authority shortly after, approving the plat.
The entire tract is around 68 acres, she explained. The land trust bought the southern 39 acres while a group of residents, whom Ellison declined to identify, purchased the northern half portion. Both will be placed into a conservation easement under the land trust, she said.
“They’ve committed not to do any kind of flipping it or building any high-density development,” Ellison said.
For more information on the Canopy Campaign, visit sslt.org/index.php/donate/the-canopy-campaign-phase-ii.