Three heavily forested acres bordering the marsh and St. Simons Island’s southernmost approach will be protected from development after the St. Simons Land Trust acquired it Tuesday.
The 3.1-acre tract fronts Kings Way and Cyler Lane, the access road to gated King’s Point subdivision, and overlooks marsh along the mouth of the Frederica River and St. Simons Sound.
“Because this property is located at the gateway to the south end of St. Simons, protecting it helps to protect the beautiful forested corridor along Kings Way,’’ said Susan Shipman, who chairs the Land Trust’s board of directors and stewardship committee.
With buffers along Kings Way, the roadway is bordered by trees as it passes the Island Club, the Retreat golf course and residences between Sea Island Road and Frederica Road.
The acreage consists of high-quality maritime forest, a threatened ecological community on St. Simons and the South Atlantic coast, Shipman said.
“The forest, and the marsh upland interface, harbor species of concern such as painted buntings and diamondback terrapin,’’ and the mature trees provide good “perching habitat” for bald eagles and wood storks, she said.
Its preservation in its natural state in perpetuity will also help preserve the health of the adjacent marsh, Shipman said.
The property is among the most desirable among the limited amount of undeveloped land on the south end of the island. Under a recent appraisal, at least four single-family homes could have been built on the property and with a change in zoning it could have been developed into a high-density development, the Land Trust said.
Two lots on the marsh elsewhere in Kings Point are listed for $695,000 and $895,000 respectively.
The Kings Point Property Owners Association owned the land, and the Land Trust said it was able to acquire the land because of the generosity “of an anonymous donor.”
The Land Trust began negotiations with association officers in May, the Land Trust said.
Association President George A. “Shad” Steadman said the neighborhood is excited to have joined the Land Trust to protect “this beautiful slice of our island...”
He noted the property has many mature live oaks, palmettos and marsh grasses along a gateway to Kings Point and the island.
“Knowing that this property is now in the hands of the Land Trust gives us comfort that this pristine parcel will be enjoyed by all residents of and visitors to St. Simons and will be protected forever in its natural state,’’ he said.
That enjoyment will not include public access as afforded by most other land Trust properties such as Guale Preserve and Cannon’s Point.
In every case, the Land Trust looks to its mission statement “which is to preserve and protect the scenic and natural features of the island and to enhance the quality of life for future generations,’’ Ellison said.
It would have been difficult to provide public access to the Kings Point property and probably dangerous with ingress and egress from Kings Way, “and would have negatively impacted the natural features we are committed to conserving,” she said.
Asked about the loss of property tax revenue to local government, Ellison said the additional infrastructure requirements, including water and sewer service, and increased congestion could result in greater costs to the public than would be raised by property taxes.
A widely used formula says that every new household results in two additional vehicles making five round trips daily, Ellison said.
Also, studies have shown that adding green space increases property values and quality of life, she said.
With the addition of the Kings Way tract, the Land Trust now has 1,005.7 acres in conservation.