The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted to extinguish property taxes owed on a house located at 1315 Union Street.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority is moving ahead with forgiving part of the property taxes owed on a historic home in the city’s downtown without the cooperation of the Glynn County School Board.

The land bank wanted to forgive the taxes to pave the way for a preservation effort. At the land bank’s last meeting, City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said the city already had a buyer lined up who was interested in restoring the old building.

