Some members of the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority feel like other government and nonprofit agencies in the Golden Isles are not taking them seriously.
Among the land bank’s powers is the ability to take ownership of tax deeds, forgive those taxes, clean up derelict properties and either sell properties off for redevelopment or manage redevelopment projects via contractors.
The land bank board is made up of Chairwoman Felicia Harris, also a city commissioner, fellow City Commissioner Julie Martin, County Commissioners Allen Booker and Walter Rafolski and residents Don Myers and Jill Wright.
At a meeting of the land bank on Tuesday, Booker pointed to the Glynn County School Board in particular. One school board member, Audrey Gibbons, is nominally a member of the land bank, he noted, but the board as a whole has continued to shun any cooperation with the land bank.
Gibbons was not present at the land bank’s Tuesday because the Glynn County School Board was also holding a meeting that afternoon.
That lack of cooperative spirit was on display last month, Booker said, when the school board voted to deny the land bank’s request to forgive overdue taxes on a historic property at 1315 Union St. in the city’s downtown.
When the authority was established, the city and county both committed to the venture — meaning the land bank can forgive tax deeds on behalf of both entities.
As such, the school board retains the right to vote on a case-by-case basis on whether to forgive tax deeds.
“I think the message there was they are not in the business of forgiving taxes,” City Attorney Brian Corry told the land bank board at a meeting in June.
The school board isn’t the only one, Harris said. At some point, she said, word got around that the land bank didn’t want to work with Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County, a nonprofit that works with people who normally would have a hard time purchasing a home. If accepted by the program, prospective owners can earn their way into a home under favorable terms by providing “sweat equity” — participating in the construction or renovation of the structure.
Booker speculated some might view the land bank as a “progressive program,” he said.
Individual members of the land bank should be representatives in the community, Wright said. She suggested the land bank work on its public relations.
Wright said she was somewhat shaken by the school board’s continuing refusal to participate in the land bank.
She claimed Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson also spoke poorly about the land bank in a recent address.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said the land bank should revisit the matter with the school board. Whether it participates or not, the school board will benefit from its efforts. The properties the land bank intends to take ownership of are not generating revenue for anyone, she said, but once they’re redeveloped, the school board stands to gain the most as the government agency with the highest property tax rate in the county.
In other business, the land bank board voted to approve a new set of policies and procedures and a job description for a full-time chief administrative office. It also selected a subcommittee to oversee the hiring process.
Applicants for the CAO position should be knowledgeable in workforce housing and affordable housing programs, grant writing and administration, preparing and presenting business and financial plans, public relations and internal government processes, among other things.
The policies and procedures approved on Tuesday lay out the land bank’s internal structure and processes, as well as how it works with outside parties.
Board members also discussed an ethics policy. Myers questioned whether Booker, executive director of Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, would have to recuse himself from land bank business under the ethics rule.
He did not get a direct answer, although Booker said he would be willing to step down if necessary.
The land bank will meet regularly on the third Tuesday of each month starting in August. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.