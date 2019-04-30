One of the contributing factors to the problem with abandoned or blighted properties in Brunswick is when the owner dies without a will or has multiple heirs who can’t agree what to do with the property.
During a presentation at the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority meeting on Monday, members learned how property owners and local governments can deal with the issue.
Skipper StipeMaas, president of the nonprofit Georgia Heirs Property Law Center, said there are more than 38,000 acres of heirs property in the state her organization serves.
One problem leading to blighted property is during a natural disaster like a hurricane. Property owners need a clear title to qualify for aid to repair or rebuild.
“We find huge issues with simple solutions,” she said. “Each heir has specific responsibilities.”
In some instances, the property owners owe back taxes they are contesting or unwilling to pay. In other instances, the properties are abandoned and local governments need help to foreclose on the property.
“Many blighted properties are heirs properties,” StipeMaas said. “Planning is important to ensure the heirs get their property.”
Board members suggested a workshop sometime in the future after they identify more heirs properties.
New commissioner David O’Quinn attended his first meeting on Monday.
Staff members also discussed foreclosure notifications, including two on Tenth Street, two on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, one of Butts Road, one of Amherst and one of Union Street.
The next land bank meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 17 in the second-floor conference room at Brunswick City Hall.