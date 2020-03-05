“Bring home that ring.”
“Bring home those rings?”
“The ring?”
Several suggestions were tossed around Wednesday during a poster-making session at Glynn Academy. Student Council members were hard at work creating signs for school walls and fans before the big event this weekend.
The Lady Terrors basketball team will play for the Class 6A state championship Saturday for the first time in years. Students and staff at the school, along with a flock of other followers, have supported the team throughout the season.
Now, the players are asking for just a little more support.
“We feed off of their energy,” said La’Neia Taylor, a senior on the team. “When the crowd is hyped, we’re hyped.”
Two spirit buses will make the trip to Macon for the 1 p.m. game against Forest Park. The buses will leave from Glynn Academy at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Seats on the buses were still available Wednesday morning.
The school will host a send-off for the team at 10 a.m. Friday, when the players will begin filing onto the buses on campus on Mansfield Street. The buses will travel down Newcastle Street and continue on U.S. 341.
La’Trinity Best, a senior on the team, hopes the community will turn out.
“It shows that we have support other than from our team,” she said. “We have people behind us.”
The community has already shown support in numerous ways, said team head coach Sharnesha Smith, and continues to do so.
“Different businesses around the city are pouring in their love, showing their appreciation for our girls, which is huge,” Smith said.
Excitement from the community will propel the team forward, she said.
“It’s bigger than us obviously,” she said. “The strides that they’ve made have been amazing, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support all year.”
Meredith Hendry, senior class president at Glynn Academy, said she realized last year how special a basketball state championship title would be when she cheered for the team during the Elite 8 game.
She said she’s proud of the team.
“This group of girls especially (are) such a tight group, and they deserve (the title) because they work so hard,” she said.
Tickets for the spirit buses are $35 and can be purchased at GA’s front office. Bus tickets do not include game tickets, which cost $15 at the door.