Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler believes predictions about a recession looming in the near future are misleading.
Butler, the guest speaker Thursday at the Rotary Club of Brunswick meeting, said the challenges facing job seekers and employers are much different than the last recession seven or eight years ago.
“Some of the job reports sound the same but are very different,” he said.
The number of initial unemployment claims is the most accurate indicator of the economy’s health. And unemployment claims are at historically low levels, he said.
The challenge facing employers and job seekers is the number of new jobs is outpacing the number of qualified applicants, Butler said.
He estimated 77,000 new jobs were created in the state, with many of those positions filled by people who were already working for different companies.
“We’re not creating enough workers,” he said.
There are some people who are seeking jobs who don’t understand the best ways to market themselves to prospective employers. Butler asked business owners in the audience if they have ever had applicants show up dressed in pajamas and several raised their hands.
Butler said there are about 1,000 jobs waiting to be filled in the region and there are an estimated 1,000 people seeking employment. He said the lack of “soft skills” is what prevents them from landing a job.
Soft skills include understanding the importance of first impressions by dressing properly for a job interview, punctuality, teamwork, good attendance and the ability to pass a drug test required by many employers.
Some nonprofits have been offering soft skills training through a program called GeorgiaBEST. Butler said the state career centers are working on a program to offer soft skills classes based on the GeorgiaBEST model.
“We’ve got a lot of jobs to full and a lot of opportunities here,” he said.