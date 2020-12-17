The wait for completion of the long overdue L Street improvement project is nearly over.
Brunswick City Engineer Garrow Alberson told city commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that the work should be completed by the first week of January, and possibly earlier.
“We’re getting close to the end of the L Street project,” he said. “We’re working as hard as we can to finish this up and get it paved.”
The goal is to begin paving this week, but Alberson said that type of work is weather dependent.
“The cold weather prevents paving,” he said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he and all the city commissioners “have taken arrows” because of the delays caused mostly by extensive work done by Atlanta Gas Light that added months to the project.
“We are nearing the end,” Harvey said. “This has been a project that had been out there years and years.”
In other business, commissioners heard a presentation from officials from Georgia Water & Environmental Services for a stormwater master plan designed to address the most problematic areas of the city for flooding.
Flood-prone areas throughout the city were identified, with the top 15 ranked in terms of the impact they have on the most number of residents.
Though the intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues ranked the worst with a perfect score of 15, it ranked No. 2 on the priority list.
The area ranked No. 1 on the priority list was a stretch of Albany Street which ranked slightly lower in terms of overall need, but rated higher because of the number of complaints generated after storms.
Lanier Boulevard near Glynn Middle School was also high on the priority list, but the cost for the needed work — $2.245 million — bumped it down the list.
There were also two projects, Altama Avenue near Second Street and the Talmadge Avenue ditches, identified as projects that can be done in-house if the city has the equipment and manpower.
The most expensive project on the list is the P Street basin, which would cost $6.2 million.
If the city had the money to complete all 15 areas on the priority list, officials making the presentation said it would cost $18.4 million.
The consultant, who was not identified during the virtual meeting, recommended the city spend nearly $1.2 million on additional equipment — such as a vacuum truck, street sweeper, front-end loader, dump truck, trailer and mini evacuator — and the staff to operate the equipment, which would be important during major events.
The master plan includes timetables to maintain pipes, street drains, roadside ditches and other drainage infrastructure with the goal of reducing pollutant discharges. A recommendation is for the city to complete all the projects on the list within 10 years.
“It’s something that’s long overdue,” said commissioner Felicia Harris. “This is very much needed information.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams suggested a public workshop to ensure the plan “doesn’t sit on a shelf and collect dust for five years.”
Harvey said the city’s public works department has operated with minimal equipment for years.
“We’ve been taking a lot of hits for stormwater and flooding,” he said. “We are just about getting ready to tackle this problem in its entirety.”
Commissioners also approved awarding a $147,197 contract to Georgia Asphalt Producers for road improvements around Wright Square. The improvements are part of a plan to reunite the square, which was circumvented by George Street in the 1950s.
Part of the work will include widening portions of streets surrounding the square to enable larger vehicles, such as garbage trucks, to safety drive in the nearly neighborhoods.
Alberson said it will take the contractor 60 days to complete the work around the square’s perimeter. The work to remove the portion of George Street that runs through the middle of the square will be done by the city, Alberson said. But he was asked by commissioner Johnny Cason to compare the cost the contractor would charge with what it will cost the city.
Commissioners approved the request unanimously.
“This is a long time in the making,” said commissioner Julie Martin. “To get to this point is huge. I look at this like a victory for the city as a whole."