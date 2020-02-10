New asphalt for an old road is finally on its way.
The repaving of L Street is scheduled to begin in April.
That’s months later than the initial start date. The first phase of the L Street repaving project began early last April and was expected to take five to six months to complete, until Atlanta Gas Light blew up the timetable.
Rather than move some of the existing gas lines for the road improvement project, the utility company decided to install new gas lines and fittings, leading to months of delays in the repaving project.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said the company’s work is done, and new water lines have been installed. Work on new storm drainage, curbs and gutters is ongoing.
Asphalt will be poured in April, completing the first phase of the $2.6 million project funded with Special Local Option Sales Tax revenue, he said.
The section of road from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Cook Street will reopen shortly after the asphalt is down and the pavement is striped.
“The asphalt work will go really quick,” Alberson said.
The second phase is from Goodyear Street to Cook Street. A portion of Cook Street will be included in the planned work.
The final phase will focus on the area near the Pinova plant, where the goal is to minimize any disruption to business.
“We plan the next two phases to move much quicker,” Alberson said.
New fire hydrants will be added, which could possibly lower fire insurance rates for property owners, he said.
Alberson doesn’t anticipate any surprises during the next two phases, which he said will be completed by August.
“Atlanta Gas Light did their work for all three phases,” Alberson said.
City commissioners addressing the project’s broken timetable at a recent meeting said they expect Atlanta Gas Light to compensate the city for extra costs incurred by the delays.