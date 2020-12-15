An update of the ongoing L Street construction project will be presented Wednesday to the Brunswick City Commission during its last scheduled meeting of the year.
The first phase of the project was completed in May, months behind schedule because of unexpected work done by Atlanta Gas Light. Rather than move some of the existing gas lines for the road improvement project, the utility company decided to install new gas lines and fittings, leading to months of delays in the repaving project.
The ongoing second phase is from Goodyear to Cook streets, with a portion of Cook Street included in the planned work. New fire hydrants are also being added, which could possibly lower fire insurance rates.
City engineer Garrow Alberson, will provide the L Street update followed by a stormwater master plan presentation. The plan includes identification of all drainage basins within the city, current problem areas and a maintenance plan to keep pipes, inlets and ditches operating at peak efficiency. A list of capital investment needs is also included in the plan.
A priority list has identified six streets or intersections that have a “high” rating as priorities, and it won’t be cheap. Luckily, SPLOST revenue can cover much of the cost.
• Albany Streed (near F and G streets) — $790,000
• Intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues — $600,000
• Riverside neighborhood — $690,000
• Wildwood Ditch (near Boxwood and Myrtle avenues) — $1.4 million
• U.S. 17 tide control — $1.605 million
• Lanier Boulevard at Glynn Middle School — $2.245 million
Commissioners will also consider approving a contract to begin traffic improvements around the perimeter of Wright Square.
The square was split in two by George Street in the 1950s, and the plans are to remove that street. The roads surrounding the square will be one way with some repaving and widening of curves planned.