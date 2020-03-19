An engineer says progress is being made on the resurfacing of L Street.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told the Brunswick City Commission at its meeting Wednesday that the ongoing paving and drainage project is proceeding nicely.
He said three crews are on site, and the first phase should be completed by the end of April.
The final two phases should take about four months, Albertson said.
“They’re making good progress,” he said. “They’re looking for ways to keep this rolling.”
The report was music to the ears of Mayor Cornell Harvey, who has received numerous complaints from residents about the road.
Among other grousing, residents say they cannot cross the portion of L Street under renovation and have to drive blocks just to cross the road.
“We need to be aware of our citizens,” Harvey said.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the replacement of the wheelchair lift at City Hall. There is a sense of urgency in replacing the nonworking lift so the building can remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The work should be completed in six weeks after the contract to replace the lift is signed.
City officials said the replacement will cost $16,180. The cost to repair the existing one, about 15 years old, would have cost nearly as much.
• Approved a resolution similar to one approved by the Glynn County Commission to support the removal of contaminated sites along the U.S. 17 corridor and the removal of all soil contamination along the corridor. The resolution asked Hercules LLC/Pinova Inc. for the cleanup with a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024 to remediate on-site contaminants to background levels.
• Adopted an addition to the city’s personnel policy in response to the coronavirus threat. Among other rules, it requires sick employees to stay away from the workplace until their symptoms have subsided and they bring a note from a health care provider saying they can returnee to work.