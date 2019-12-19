L Street project delays push first phase completion to March

During a Wednesday discussion of ongoing projects Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission personnel revealed delays in an L Street reconstruction project pushed the first phase completion date close to the original April 2020 deadline for the entire project.
“The city is doing that project in (three) distinct phases. In other words, they’ll complete one, pave it and move on to the next,” JWSC Engineering Director Todd Kline told members of the utility’s facilities committee at a Wednesday meeting.
Following some delays caused by Atlanta Gas Light deciding to replace its gas lines in the area rather than moving them — an act that may have damaged the city’s new drainage pipes in the area — Kline said the first phase of the project is now slated for a March 2020 completion, coming close to the original April 2020 total project completion date.
“We did receive an updated schedule from the contractor. The city provided that to us,” Kline told utility commissioners. “They’re anticipating phase one, with paving and everything, to be done by March 20, which is in the second or third week of March 2020.
“That’s phase one of three phases. Originally they were expecting or they had hoped to finish all three phases by April, which was the original contract date.”
The project is more than a simple repaving according to city officials as it includes foundational, utility and drainage work as well.
In three phases starting from the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and ending around the Pinova plant, contractors would dig up the street and the roadbed underneath. Drainage, gas lines and JWSC pipes would be installed, repaired or replaced before contractors would repave the road.
JWSC Chairman Ben Turnipseed asked if the city had provided a timeline for the second and third phases.
It didn’t have one ready yet, Kline said, but that “we will continue to ask them for that.”
In other business, the facilities committee gave the thumbs up to a change order for Ga. Highway 99 water line extension project, contracting with engineering firm Southern Civil to upgrade a water well on Perry Lane Road and an agreement with the Glynn County Commission transferring $178,595 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V revenue to the JWSC for water line repairs in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
Earlier in the day, the utility’s finance and human resources committees held a joint meeting.
Members of both committees recommended the full commission take a closer look at the utility’s workers compensation insurance before approving it and that it sign a contract with Synovus Bank for investment banking services. The committees also recommended the commission proceed with the Perry Lane Road well upgrade and SPLOST V agreement.
The full utility commission will consider taking action on both committees’ recommendations today at 2 p.m. in the JWSC’s main office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.