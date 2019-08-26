Work on the L Street project has been on hold because of an issue with gas lines.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said Atlanta Gas Light initially planned to move some of its lines for the planned the repaving and drainage improvements.
“There were several conflicts with the utilities,” Alberson said. “It’s been a little bit of a delay.”
Rather than just moving some of the existing gas lines, Atlanta Gas Light decided to install new gas lines and fittings.
“They were going to have to relocate and replace,” he said.
Atlanta Gas Light is expected to start replacing the gas lines on Monday, and the work is expected to last around three weeks, Alberson said.
The planned work includes an increased number of storm drain inlets and storm pipes, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
The work will be done in three phases, with the ongoing one from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Goodyear Avenue.
The second phase is from Goodyear Avenue to Cook Street, with a portion of Cook Street being repaved as part of the project.
The final phase will be near the Pinova plant, where the goal is to minimize disruptions to business.
New fire hydrants are also planned, which could potentially lower insurance rates for property owners.
Despite the appearance that work on L Street is at a standstill, Alberson said the completion date for the first phase of the project is still around the beginning of next year.
“As soon as Atlanta Gas Light gets done, we’ll get started,” Alberson said. “All in all, it will be a better project in the end.”