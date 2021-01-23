The naysayers said the L Street drainage and paving project could not be completed with one year, when the work began in early April 2019.
The project fell behind schedule early on because of the decision by Atlanta Gas Light to do more improvements than originally planed. And the naysayers let Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey know their displeasure.
“I caught it from every which way,” Harvey said. “People were taking bets how long it would take to get done. It’s done, and I’m happy about that.”
The completion of the project was celebrated Friday in a rain-soaked ribbon cutting ceremony. And the rainy weather may have been appropriate considering the intent of the project was to alleviate frequent flooding in different areas of the street.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said he drove the entire length of the road multiple times Friday and was pleased to see the new drainage system working as planned.
“We definitely would have had standing water (before the work),” he said.
Harvey said he also drove the entire length of the road and was happy with the end result.
“We would have seen water standing,” he said. “You can see it’s working. It’s draining very well.”
Alberson said there is still some minor work, such as permanent striping and some landscaping, but nothing that will impact traffic.
Motorists are still learning the road, considered one of the main arteries from downtown Brunswick to St. Simons Island, has reopened.
“We’re starting to see a good bit of traffic,” Alberson said.
Harvey said he expects even more motorists will use the road now that it has reopened.
“Pretty soon more and more people will realize L Street is open,” he said.