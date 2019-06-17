Rakesh Patel has tried to be patient since the reconstruction project on L Street began more than two months ago.
When Patel, owner of L Street Liquors, was asked to describe if the road project’s impact on his business met his expectations, he responded in one word: “Worse.”
“They’re blocking everything,” he said on Friday. “I had to drive on the sidewalk to park at my business today.”
Patel said his business has dropped off 75 percent, forcing him to lay off his two employees. His store used to be open until 11:45 p.m. but he now closes at 9 p.m. because there is no traffic.
“I’ve dropped off a lot because of this,” he said. “The way things are going right now, I’m making less and less.”
Patel said he is also devoting way more time at his business than he ever imagined after more than a decade at the same location.
“Now I’m here from open to close because I can’t afford to pay for help right now,” he said. “I don’t even have time for my own family on top of everything else.”
Corean Moran lives on the corner of L Street near Patel’s business. She said the ongoing construction has made it difficult for family members to visit.
“People have trouble getting here,” she said. “My children can’t come over and check on me.”
Moran said she doesn’t understand why the road in front of her house has been torn up more than two months with no end in sight. She has not spoken to the construction workers operating equipment near her home.
“I don’t even talk to them,” she said. “They’re dragging their feet.”
Garrow Alberson, the city engineer, said the work is on schedule, despite appearances. So far, there have been few surprises.
“We did find some bricks near MLK Boulevard,” he said. “We did remove those.”
Alberson said another work crew was hired to remove the bricks to keep the project on schedule. The bricks will be used for a future city project, he said.
Crews are currently preparing for two separate projects that will happen concurrently.
While new water lines are laid, storm drainage structures will be built on site.
Curbs will also be constructed starting this week, he said.
Alberson said it will take another six months before the current phase is complete and the portion of L Street will reopen to traffic.
The total project is expected to be complete in about 10 months, he said.
“It’s much needed,” he said.