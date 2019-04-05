It’s been hard to notice, but work has already begun on the yearlong L Street reconstruction project in Brunswick.
One reason it doesn’t look like anything is currently being done is most of the work conducted by crews is surveying and preliminary staking, said Garrow Alberson, the city engineer.
Another reason is there was a delay in the arrival of the barricades and signs needed to close a portion of L Street from MLK Boulevard to Goodyear Street for the first phase of work. The work is scheduled to take about six months to complete.
Alberson said the barricades are scheduled to be erected “first thing” this morning and will totally block motorists from driving on the road. Residents living on L Street can drive to their homes on parallel side streets and access their driveways while work is ongoing unless it is being done in front of their houses. Work is not expected to block a person’s driveway more than a day, Alberson said.
Construction activity will be more evident starting early next week when stacks of water and drainage piping and heavy equipment will be moved to two staging areas on L Street. One will be on Goodyear Street and the other at Stonewall Street.
Digging will begin once the equipment and materials are moved to the staging area, Alberson said.
“They should see work begin within the next week,” he said.
There will be lots of preparation happening next week with materials being unloaded and heavy equipment moving into the area. The work will all be done during daylight hours, with activity starting around 8 a.m. and work completed no later than 6 p.m., Alberson said.
After the first phase is complete, work will be done on the second phase, stretching on L Street from Goodyear Street to Cook Street. A portion of Cook Street will be paved as part of the work.
The final phase will be near the Pinova plant.
The work is being done to address flooding problems on the road. The work will also include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters near the central and east ends of the project near ball fields.