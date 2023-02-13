The Kress, a boutique hotel in downtown Brunswick, will open its doors to the public on Friday in a grand opening ceremony.
While they won’t be on duty Friday, tuxedo-clad door attendants and a suite concierge at the hotel will give visitors a high-class experience.
“It’s a very New York thing,” says Shannon Westberry, director of hospitality for McGraw Capital, the building’s owner.
Featuring high ceilings, floors made of reclaimed wood from the original floors and little historical artifacts — like writing on the walls from past tenants and visitors going back to the mid-1900s and old merchandise from a store once located in the building — the hotel aims to cater to a wide array of clients, Westberry said.
The project to renovate the historic Kress Building started in November 2021. Early plans included condos before shifting to the hotel concept, and other potential business partners entered and exited the picture during development.
Instead of retail space on the first floor, the hotel will feature additional hotel rooms and a grand lobby with a piano lounge, Westberry said.
Brunswick Rocks, a nonprofit bouldering gym, will occupy part of the first floor while an unannounced restaurant tenant will occupy a rooftop venue. The other two businesses will open on their own timeline, which she did not have on hand.
At the grand opening, eight of the 12 hotel rooms will be open to the public. Four rooms, a grand lobby and a piano lounge on the first floor are coming later, she said.
Three of the rooms have two bedrooms, three have one bedroom and a loft and two feature one bedroom. All four rooms on the first floor are one-bedroom.
The piano lounge will be open to the public for drinks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. once it formally opens its doors.
“Our target is corporate groups, lawyers here for cases (at the Glynn County Courthouse), but also families on vacation,” Westberry said.
Brunswick’s positioning within day-trip distance of tourist attractions makes it a perfect place for a hotel like The Kress, she said.