Today’s veteran: Edmund Marx, Jr., 89
Born: Ocean Falls, British Columbia, Canada
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Marine Corps, 4 years
Duties: Artillery
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: Silver Star Medal; Korean Service Medal (with 4 stars); United Nations Korean Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Combat Action Ribbon, Navy/Marine Presidential Unit Citation; Army Presidential Unit Citation (with oak leaf cluster); Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal; Army of Occupation Medal
Duty stations: Korea; Camp Lejeune, N.C., Camp Pendleton, Calif.
His story: Ed Marx knew the stakes when his tank unit received orders in July 1953 to stop Chinese troops from advancing any farther near the end of the war in Korea.
Marx, who was the tank commander for Company C, First Tank Battalion, First Marine Division, knew a cease fire was imminent and the border between North and South Korean would be drawn where the fighting ended.
The five tanks under his command were ordered to an area nicknamed Boulder City, where some of the most savage fighting of the war was conducted.
“They were trying to get as much land as possible,” he said. “We were ordered to hold it. We never got relieved.”
His tanks ran out of ammunition, and Chinese troops climbed onto the vehicles in an attempt to get inside as they retreated.
Marx didn’t know it, but when his unit retreated, two of his tanks were stuck on the side of a hill and were unable to move. He assembled a team and drove a fully-fueled and armed tank to the location where the two tanks couldn’t move without sliding down the hill.
He was forced to fire on his unit’s tanks to force the Chinese troops off the vehicles. He
contacted the crews of both tanks and attached a heavy cable to pull them to level ground one at a time.
The tanks were ambushed by Chinese troops forcing Marx to open the hatch and shoot enemy soldiers with his .45 caliber pistol.
During the ride back to safety, enemy troops ambushed the tanks a second time, forcing Marx to call in an artillery strike at his location because he didn’t have any ammunition. Luckily, the artillery didn’t hit the tanks but it was close enough to force the enemy soldiers to flee for safety.
The tanks were ambushed and overrun a third time, forcing Marx to throw hand grenades to force enemy troops away.
He was awarded a Silver Star Medal for his actions.
“Upon arriving to the area, he unhesitatingly dismounted from his tank under a murderous hail of hostile mortar and artillery fire to attach towing cables to the disable vehicles,” according to the written commendation.
Marx said his unit was involved in a fierce battle when flares shot in the sky let both sides know a cease fire had been reached.
“They were almost overrunning us, then everyone quit firing and it was dead calm,” he said.
Marx said he had no idea how precarious his situation was until the next morning when he saw an overwhelming number of Chinese soldiers, many unarmed, emerge from nearby caves.
“They could have walked all over us, and we couldn’t stop them,” he said. “They could have wiped us out any time they wanted to.”
When he first arrived in Korea, he served with his brother in the same unit for about six months until his mother wrote a letter to the commandant of the Marine Corps. His brother was reassigned to another tank unit, where he served until the end of the war.
Both men were also ordered to write their mother more, he said.
Marx enlisted in the Marine Corps because he said he wanted a challenge. He was training to be a paratrooper when the war broke out, and he was reassigned to an armor unit.
His first tank took a direct hit in the turret, killing most of his crew. Marx said he was thrown out of the tank and woke up in a hospital. An officer told him he would be awarded a Purple Heart Medal, but Marx refused to accept it because it would mean his mother would be notified and he didn’t want her to worry.
Winter was a difficult time of year because the temperature was so cold the tanks had to be moved every 15 to 20 minutes to keep them vehicles from sticking to the ground.
“Once it froze, it stayed there,” he said.
Marx credited his training for surviving the war.
“You get so scared and your training kicks in,” he said. “You just do things automatic.”
Marx said he had some psychological struggles when he returned home.
“It was a crazy war that didn’t make sense,” he said. “You never outlive those situations. You live with them for the rest of your life.”
