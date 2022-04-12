The Kona Ice food truck will host the seventh annual National “Chill Out” Day from 2-4 p.m. Monday to help the community “chill out” on Tax Day.
The truck will be parked at The Brunswick Studios, 1405 Newcastle, to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by.
Through National “Chill Out” Day, Kona Ice aims to encourage communities to relax amid the busy tax season.
Kona Ice also partners with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations and has donated more than $100 million to the communities it serves.
