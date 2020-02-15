By Thursday, Brunswick Police were pretty certain dope was for sale at a Johnston Street residence.
So when members of the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrived at 1722 Johnston St. armed with a search warrant that afternoon, the only people surprised were the alleged dope dealers inside, said Police Sgt. Michael Davis.
Police seized cocaine, marijuana and the hallucinogenic stimulant Molly, arresting a husband, his wife and another man on various drug and weapons charges, Davis said.
Police also seized three handguns and two assault-style rifles, he said.
Carlos Laron Searcy, 41, Melba Gilmore Searcy, 41, and Daryl Lonell Brown, 33, were arrested and taken to the Glynn County Detention Center. All three remained in the county jail Friday, charged with possession of narcotics and marijuana with intent to sell, jail records show.
The three also are charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of firearms in the commission of a crime.
Police seized 33 grams of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, nearly four grams of MDMA (Molly) and more than 300 grams of pot, Davis said.
Brunswick’s Drug Enforcement Unit had been watching the residence for several months, said Davis, supervisor of the city’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
A few “controlled buys” at the residence bolstered their request to a Glynn County Magistrate Court judge for a search warrant, he said.
The department’s four- person Narcotics Enforcement Unit was joined in the raid by members of the city’s Criminal Investigations Unit and a patrol officer, Davis said.
“It was a good take,” he said. “It means those drugs won’t be hitting our streets where they will hurt anybody else.”
Brunswick’s Drug Enforcement Unit was established last fall. Brunswick’s officers previously served with county police officers in the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Unit, which disbanded last spring.