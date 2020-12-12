Knights exceed expectations in 2020

Frederica Academy wasn’t supposed to be in Macon on Friday night. A year removed from a 4-6 season, the Knights’ 2020 campaign was on life support before the opening kickoff.
COVID-19 threatened the football season over summer and into the fall. Once Frederica finally hit the field, it quickly fell to 1-2 and saw its bell cow senior running back go down with an injury.
Who would have thought the Knights were setting the table to make a championship run?
Though Frederica ultimately fell short of capturing the top prize in the GISA for the second time in three years, running into the juggernaut that is John Milledge Academy in the title game, the Knights have no reason to hang their heads.
Frederica’s senior class will be remembered for their perseverance.
“This bunch has impressed me all year with their heart, how hard they play,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “We made a lot of mistakes early on in the game that took us out of it, and when you do that against a really good team, they capitalize on it.
“We made a bunch of mistakes early in big atmosphere, but my guys, I don’t want them to hang their heads ever. We exceeded expectations. Those guys are a great bunch of kids.”
Everything needed to go right for Frederica if it was to upend a John Milledge program looking to complete its second straight undefeated championship season and avenge the lone blemish that prevented a three-peat in the 2018 title game.
After one possession by each team, it looked as if the Knights may succeed in turning the matchup into a defensive slugfest with both squads being forced to punt on their respective opening drives.
But then Frederica made one mistake; then it made another and another.
The Knights turned the ball over on three consecutive offensive plays — first an interception was returned 50 yards for a Trojan score, and on the opening play of the ensuing drive, John Milledge recorded another interception that set up a one-play, 33-yard scoring drive.
Trailing 14-0, Frederica appeared to gain a little momentum on a long run by Jordan Triplett to open the possession, but the ball popped loose on the tail end of the play with John Milledge taking over once more.
An encroachment penalty on the Knights turned a Trojans punt on 4th-and-6 into a 4th-and-1 conversion near midfield, and John Milledge capitalized on the miscue to go up three touchdowns with 2:14 remaining in the first en route to its 49-0 victory.
Despite falling into a large deficit, the Knights fought until the very end.
“They were straight perseverance,” Derrick said. “These guys played, and battled, and did everything they could. It’s a great group of kids. I love each and every one of them.”
While losing never feels good, Derrick promised his team the pain is temporary.
Years from now, the tight-knit group of Knights will come together and reminisce about the moment with more than half of the roster able to say it played for two state championships.
Frederica’s coach knows from experience.
“I lost my senior year in high school, and it doesn’t define you,” Derrick said. “This too shall pass, as we used to say.
“My dad was so proud when we played for it because we were the first school to ever play for a state championship in our county. When we lost, my dad took the runner up trophy and set it on the counter. I would never look at it, but now, it’s the only runner up trophy that’s ever been there 25 years still — they’ve never played for another one. If they never play for another one at Frederica, this could be the last group to play for a state championship.”