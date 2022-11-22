For half a century, the Brunswick Kiwanis Club has sold Christmas trees in Glynn County to raise money for youth organizations, and this year is no different.
Kiwanis Chair Dickey Zell said the fundraiser goes back at least 50 years. His family has been getting trees from the annual sale for as long as he can remember.
Proceeds from the sale of the trees have a specific destination.
“They go to youth organizations throughout the county, from the Boys and Girls Club to (Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America),” said Zell. “One hundred percent of the proceeds remain in Glynn County. Always have.”
The club has around 575 trees ranging from small shoots fit for a tabletop arrangement up to 12 feet in height.
The lot is open from 1 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. On Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, the lot will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We usually run out...anywhere from 10 days to two weeks after Thanksgiving,” said Rick Townsend, a Kiwanis member.
Townsend said the club can verifiably trace the tradition back five decades, but believes it actually goes back 60 years or more.
“We can’t find the date it started,” he said.
One thing Townsend knows: When he joined the club in 2010, the fundraiser was a well-oiled machine.
All proceeds from the trees stay in Glynn County, he said, which is true of all the group’s activity. Between the sale, the annual Rockin’ Stewbilee, Vidalia onion sales and more, Townsend estimated around $30,000 to $40,000 is donated to youth organizations through the club.
All of it stems from the generosity of the public.
“We’ve been fortunate, they’ve always supported us,” Townsend said. “They know the money stays here. I think that’s key.”