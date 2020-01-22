Books transport their readers to new worlds.
Reading creates a portal across time and space, and students across the state took their own journeys Tuesday during the first annual Kiwanis Read Across Georgia Day.
In Glynn County, local Kiwanis Club members read to students at Altama Elementary, St. Simons Elementary and Oglethorpe Point Elementary schools.
The initiative, started this year by local Kiwanis member Rick Townsend, aims to promote early literacy education, which is crucial to the development of young learners.
“It’s to promote reading to children, to youth,” Townsend said Tuesday morning, after reading to a first-grade class at Altama Elementary. “We believe in supporting the kids to learn how to read, and they benefit from others reading to them. There are quite a few kids who get read to at home, but also quite a few kids who don’t get read to at home. It’s good for us to volunteer and be inside the classrooms.”
In Melissa Rojas’ class, Townsend read “Tiger in My Soup.” The story’s main character, a young boy staying home one day with his older sister, asks repeatedly for his sister to read a book to him.
She refuses, but she does give her brother lunch. And in his soup, the boy sees a tiger emerge. He fights off the tiger with his spoon and lets his imagination run wild, using nothing more than the pictures in his book.
“Do you think there’s really a tiger?” Townsend asked the students, who sat around him on the classroom floor, listening closely to the story.
“No, it’s the sister,” one students suggested.
“Where was the tiger?” Townsend asked.
“In the microwave,” another student proposed.
Turns out, the tiger existed only in the boy’s book and came to life in the reader’s imagination. But that made the tiger no less real. That’s the magic of reading.
“Yeah, he was reading the book,” Townsend said. “Did you know you can be anywhere you want, if you read a book?”