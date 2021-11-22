The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick’s annual Christmas tree sale has come again.
The club’s regular lot at Howard Coffin Park was abuzz Saturday morning as a few dozen youth from Boy Scouts of America Troop 204, the Glynn Academy Beta Club and Brunswick High School’s wrestling team joined Kiwanis Club members and two missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to unload an 18-wheeler full of trees.
It’s about Christmas cheer, of course, but the sale also benefits local youth groups.
“That’s our purpose, to serve the children of the world,” said former state representative and Glynn County Commissioner Shaw McVeigh, a Kiwanis Club member.
Families can pick up a Fraser fir from the lot in Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way in Brunswick, visible from the intersection of U.S. 17 and Gloucester Street. Prices for the fir trees range from $35 for a tabletop tree to $185 for the 10-11 foot giants. McVeigh said some may be even taller.
Trees can be purchased with cash or check only, with all proceeds going to benefit local youth organizations like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, Safe Harbor, the Boys and Girls Club and Coastal Outreach Soccer, among others.
The lot opened Saturday and will remain open until Kiwanis runs out of trees, said club member John Goodrich. Hours are from 1-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
It’s been an annual tradition for a long time — longer than any current club members can remember. McVeigh and fellow club member Rick Townsend, former CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, place the start some time shortly after the end of World War II, a little more than 20 years after the Brunswick club’s founding in 1924.
The lot was cleaned out in just over a week last year, said Townsend, and they expect to repeat or beat that record this year.
Glynn County Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams, also a club member, encouraged anyone who wants a tree to get it quick, as the faster they get placed in water the longer and healthier they’ll live.
Each tree was cut down no earlier than Wednesday.
While the club was able to get about the same number of trees as it did in previous years, a little over 500, according to Goodrich, it was not able to get enough to keep up with growing demand. Goodrich called the club’s normal supplier, Christmas Hill Nursery, in June and was able to buy the same number of trees as last year.
“But we need more and we can’t get any,” Goodrich said.
It’s all the more reason to visit the tree lot quickly, he added.