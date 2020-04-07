Kitchen fire causes extensive damage
A kitchen fire broke out around midnight Friday in a home in the 1100 block of R Street, causing extensive damage, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to a fire at the single story wood home at 12:12 a.m. Friday and were on scene three minutes later. Firefighters had the flames under control within in five minutes, the fire department said.
No one inside the home was injured. The flames caused an estimated $15,000 to the home, the fire department said.
— The Brunswick News