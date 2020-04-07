Kitchen fire causes extensive damage

A kitchen fire broke out around midnight Friday in a home in the 1100 block of R Street, causing extensive damage, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the single story wood home at 12:12 a.m. Friday and were on scene three minutes later. Firefighters had the flames under control within in five minutes, the fire department said.

No one inside the home was injured. The flames caused an estimated $15,000 to the home, the fire department said.

— The Brunswick News

Motion filed to prevent DNR, Honeywell settlement

One Hundred Miles has joined a group of local citizens to take legal action aimed at preventing the $4 million settlement agreement proposed in December between the state Department of Natural Resources and Honeywell International, Inc., from being finalized.

Commissioners, legislators upset over governor's order

Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning penned a letter to Brian Kemp Monday, taking issue with his decision to roll back local measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in favor of a uniform state policy in the form of an executive order.

County commission sends letter to Gov. Kemp

Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning penned a letter to Brian Kemp Monday, taking issue with his decision to roll back local measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in favor of a uniform state policy in the form of an executive order.