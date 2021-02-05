The kiosks caught in the crossfire of a demolition and redevelopment project in the Pier Village shopping district on St. Simons Island may have dodged a bullet after all.
Glynn County planning and zoning officials gave Chris Beaufait permission late Wednesday afternoon to remove the 15 retail kiosks to a half-acre lot he owns on the island. Beaufait can store the kiosks on the property at 2616 Demere Road for three months, said county planning manager Stephanie Leif.
Beaufait said that ought to be enough time to prove his notion that the kiosks have resale value in a variety of mediums, from small business, to leisure to art studios.
For years, the brightly colored, raised kiosks comprised the Pier Village Market at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive. The market attracted a steady stream of shoppers with a collection of clothing shops, jewelry boutiques and various other retail stores, as well as artist booths and a hair salon.
The island site is no longer available to them. The Glynn County Commission gave property owner Philip Anschutz permission last summer to build a 20,000-square-floor Greek Revival style American art museum on that corner. The artworks will include Western paintings from the Sea Island Resort owner's extensive collection, along with art depicting scenes from the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and the Westward Expansion.
The kiosks have been empty since May of last year, when the tenants were told to vacate. The area is now surrounded by tall construction fencing and the demolition phase of the project is looming.
A longtime islander and the owner of Monkeywrench Bicycles, Beaufait has made it his quest to save the kiosks. He admits to a sentimental attachment to the kiosks that were a familiar fixture in Pier Village for so many years.
But he also believes there is a market for the kiosks, everything from private use to affordable business space to artists’ studios. Set on stilts, the kiosks stand 18 feet tall; the hut space is 10 feet wide and 12 feet deep.
Beaufait negotiated with the owner for a set price for the 15 kiosks. He has arranged for a crane to pluck them out of the construction site and transport them on their sides to his property. He still held concerns this week about whether the county would permit him to plop the kiosks onto his Demere Road lot.
"The county is going to allow him to store those there for three months, but no more than three months," Leif told The News in a voicemail late Wednesday. "And we have a few conditions with that."
The kiosks must be arranged in an orderly fashion and be placed at least 20 feet back from the front of the property and 7 feet away from the side property lines, Leif said. The structures’ doors and windows must be secured. All 15 must be off the property within three months of the first kiosk’s arrival. Code enforcement action could ensue if not, Leif said.
The area is zoned medium residential.
Beaufait appreciates Leif's prompt, positive response.
"I was amazed by the swiftness with which they got back to me," Beaufait said. "It's a positive endeavor and I'm focusing on positive thoughts. I'm ready to roll."
After reading Thursday's article on the kiosks, a Brunswick developer contacted The News expressing interest in the potential of the huts and seeking more information.
"That's great," Beaufait said.