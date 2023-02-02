A five-year request finally paid off for the city of Kingsland on Wednesday when officials were notified a hazard mitigation grant for more than $517,000 to help prevent problems experienced during Hurricane Irma.

Problems were experienced in the city during the 2017 hurricane when power was lost and sewage began backing up into peoples’ homes, said Lee Spell, Kingsland city manager.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.