A five-year request finally paid off for the city of Kingsland on Wednesday when officials were notified a hazard mitigation grant for more than $517,000 to help prevent problems experienced during Hurricane Irma.
Problems were experienced in the city during the 2017 hurricane when power was lost and sewage began backing up into peoples’ homes, said Lee Spell, Kingsland city manager.
The money will pay for one fixed generator and 12 portable generators that can be moved to where they are needed during a power outage.
The problem during Irma was some residents didn’t heed the evacuation order and continued to flush toilets and use water during the storm after power was lost in some areas of the city.
“The lift stations could not pump, and there were backups down the line,” Spell said.
The city was also awarded more than $3,500 to administer the project.
James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, thanked city officials for their commitment to protect citizens.
“I appreciate your efforts to ensure that Georgia continues to be a safer place for us to live and raise our families,” Stallings said. “By working together, we are continuing to reduce the impacts caused by natural hazards.”
Spell said the city will be better prepared the next time it has power outages caused by any reason.
“I didn’t expect it to take five years for the grant,” he said. “Regardless, we’re happy to have them on board.”