A Kingsland Police Department officer fatally shot a man Sunday night during a domestic dispute.
When officers were dispatched to the Camden Way Apartments complex off North Gross Road in Kingsland at 10:49 p.m., they saw a man brandishing a knife and refusing to open the door. But a woman inside the apartment was calling for officers to enter.
The woman, who was not identified in the news release, ran into a bedroom, pursued by her alleged attacker, Gearil Leonard Williams.
Officers made entry into the apartment to find the bedroom door barricaded, and the woman was screaming and pleading for help, according to the report.
Officers broke a bedroom window, where they saw Williams holding the woman and threatening her with the knife.
An officer discharged his service weapon, striking Williams, who was declared dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in St. Marys, where she was treated for lacerations to her face and possible skull fractures, police said.
The incident was captured in its entirety by the officers’ body-worn camera systems.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct a separate and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
The officer who fired the shot was not identified. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.