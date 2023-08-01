Kingsland police officer arrested
An officer with the Kingsland Police Department was fired and arrested Tuesday for allegedly writing threatening text messages to himself then reporting them to police.
A press release from Rickey Evans, Kingsland Police Chief, said Wesley Waldrop reported receiving threatening text messages on July 6. An in-depth investigation determined that Waldrop had created the messages then sent them to himself using a mobile app.
He was released from the police department and arrested Tuesday on charges of false report of a crime, a misdemeanor, and violating his oath of office, a felony.
— The Brunswick News
