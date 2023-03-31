An on-duty Kingsland police officer involved in a single-car accident on March 29 has resigned after tests showed he tested positive for alcohol.

The officer was immediately relieved of duty once the results of the mandatory test results were released. He was tested following an accident in a patrol car on Laurel Island Parkway near Interstate 95.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.