An on-duty Kingsland Police officer who resigned after crashing his patrol car on March 29 and testing positive to alcohol has been identified.

According to a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, Michael Allan Leach was traveling west on Colerain Road (Laurel Island Parkway) at a high rate of speed.

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.

