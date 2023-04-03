An on-duty Kingsland Police officer who resigned after crashing his patrol car on March 29 and testing positive to alcohol has been identified.
According to a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report, Michael Allan Leach was traveling west on Colerain Road (Laurel Island Parkway) at a high rate of speed.
Leach attempted to make a right-hand turn, losing control of his patrol car and crashing into a guardrail around 7:25 a.m. The vehicle became stuck under the guard rail, according to the report.
Leach told investigators he was attempting to catch up to a speeding vehicle.
Investigators noted Leach was the on-duty school resource officer for the Kingsland Police Department.
After the accident, a toxicology test was given. It determined Leach was suspected of being impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.
Leach resigned the day of the crash after he was confronted with him testing positive for alcohol.
Georgia State Patrol public information officers did not respond to an email with questions about Leach including his rank, how long he has been in law enforcement, if he has been charged with DUI, his blood-alcohol level and if he was arrested after he tested positive for alcohol.
Kingsland Police refuse to answer any questions about the incident, referring all questions to the Georgia State Patrol.