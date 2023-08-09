A Kingsland man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife Monday.

Octavin Grace, 41, is charged with the murder of his wife, Ruby English. He also is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt of certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

