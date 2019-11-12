Kingsland honors veterans

KINGSLAND — A group of Camden County veterans traveled to Atlanta on Saturday to participate in the city’s Veterans Day parade.
One of the participants, Patsy Nuzum, a retired Navy chief and commander of the VFW post in Kingsland, expressed her disappointment in the turnout. She made her comments during a ceremony following the Veterans Day parade Monday in Kingsland.
“More people showed up here in Kingsland than in Atlanta over the weekend,” she said. “You guys are amazing. There is nowhere else I want to be.”
More than 1,000 people, many waving American flags, lined the parade route along U.S. 17 to cheer the veterans participating in the parade, which included floats, motorcycles, golf carts and veterans and active duty military troops.
Keynote speaker, Capt. Chester Parks, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the history of the day honoring veterans.
The holiday began 100 years ago when President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11, 1919, as Armistice Day to honor those who died during World War I.
Parks talked about the nation’s long history of fighting for freedom in different conflicts including world wars and conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Panama and the Middle East.
The lesson learned from World War II was tyranny will never be tolerated anywhere in the world, Parks said.
In 1954, the day was renamed Veterans Day to honor the “many who have endured the fatigue of war,” he said.
The camaraderie shared by veterans is a bond that helps define the one percent of Americans who volunteer to serve their country, he said.
Parks also recognized those who serve in the National Guard and reserve units for different branches of the military during the ceremony.
Parks said his decision to serve has been “the best time of my life.”
He asked the audience to remember those who lost their lives serving their country and those who are currently serving in the military.
“Our debt to our heroic men and women can never be repaid,” he said. “America will never forget your sacrifice.”