A 54-year-old Folkston trucker has been charged with homicide by vehicle for allegedly causing a fatal crash last month at the intersection of Ga. Highway 40 and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Kingsland police arrested Denny O’Dell Taylor on Dec. 18 and charged him with second degree vehicular homicide in connection with the Nov. 2 crash, which left a 47-year-old Nanuet, N.Y., man dead and two others injured. Taylor was booked into the Camden County Jail, where he was released after posting bond the next day, according to Kingsland police.

