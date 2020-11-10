KINGSLAND — Perfect attendance may be required by Kingsland City Council members for the coming months if they plan to vote on any city business.
The city is in this predicament after incumbent councilman LaMar Stokes unexpectedly resigned recently to move to Atlanta to help his family, said city clerk Linda O’Shaughnessy. Stokes served two years as a city councilman before his resignation.
The city charter requires a quorum of three council members to hold a vote on agenda items during meetings.
With Stokes’ resignation, that leaves the city with three council members, plus Mayor Grayson Day, who can only vote to break a tie.
O’Shaughnessy said a special election will be scheduled as soon as possible, but the state hasn’t sent her office next year’s election schedule yet. The state typically holds the first special elections of the year in March.
“The state is still busy with the current election,” she said of why she probably hasn’t received next year’s election schedule.
Until a new council member is elected, agenda items can be approved with a 2-1 vote. Normally, it takes three votes to approve an agenda item.
So far, she said city council members have been able to conduct business through online and in-person meetings.
“We’ve had no problems whatsoever,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I think we’ll be fine.”