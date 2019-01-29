A cluster of trees along Kings Way on St. Simons Island need to come down to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the Glynn County Tree Advisory Board heard Monday.
Planes of certain sizes need more room to take off and land at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, and the cluster of trees encroached on an approach vector for larger planes, said Community Development Director Pamela Thompson.
If the airport wants to recertify its runway so it can continue to accept the planes, the group of trees — found at the southernmost corner of the airport, just across the fence from the end of runway four — will need to be cut down.
The board discussed the issue at a previous meeting, voting to recommend the county do only the bare minimum needed to comply with the FAA’s regulations.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said he spoke with the Glynn County Airport Commission about it and suggested placing picnic tables and benches in the newly-cleared patch. Pedestrians could use it as a rest stop or a viewing area to watch planes come and go, he said.
The idea didn’t fly with some board members. Bill Hilton, who was strongly against cutting down the trees at all, said replacing the trees with park equipment didn’t adhere to the board’s original recommendation.
Board Chairwoman Christie Parks suggested the county either leave it as-is once the trees are cut down or replace it with some other form of vegetation.
“The more natural, the better,” Hilton said.
Austin explained his department will need to maintain whatever is left, so it would be best to just to leave it as a grassy knoll. Hilton said he’d prefer the parcel have some vegetation for the sake of a nearby neighborhood, and Austin said he’d run it by the Glynn County Commission.
In other business, the board heard an update on efforts to preserve two historic live oak trees in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
Over the last year, three limbs fell from the trees onto the picnic area below. Glynn County Public Works roped the area off after one broke a concrete picnic table, saying it presented a public safety hazard.
The Glynn County Finance Committee recommended the county commission hire a landscape architect with EMC Engineering to drawn up new plans for Neptune Park with a relocated picnic area, Austin told the committee. Commissioners are expected to consider the recommendation at their Feb. 7 meeting.
Public input will be a big part of the planning process, Austin added. Ideally, whoever the county hires will attend a town hall meeting to get an idea on which to base his designs.
Near the end of the meeting, Parks asked Austin to give them a rundown of a Frederica Road resurfacing project — which is scheduled to begin this week — and if any trees would be harmed in the process.
Frederica Road’s northbound lanes will be widened as they approach its intersection with Sea Island Road to allow for more turn lanes, he said. Widening lanes will necessitate the removal of two live oak trees between the asphalt and sidewalk, located across the street from Harris Teeter.
The Islands Planning Commission considered its first application with a tree plan at its Jan. 15 meeting, she said. Drawn up by Robert Ussery of Ussery Rule Architects, the plan was easy to understand, thorough and would make a good example for future applicants, Thompson said.
The board’s next meeting is set for Feb. 25.